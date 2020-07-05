The recent news about Russia providing bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan — and President Trump’s claim that he wasn’t informed — got me thinking.
Perhaps his strategy regarding daily intelligence briefings is to not read them because that provides him with a plausible explanation for his inaction. It has been said that, in this instance, he avoided having to take measures that might harm the interests of President Putin.
Similarly, President Trump seems to avoid reading reports from medical professionals that require crafting a COVID-19 strategy (other than pretending the virus problem is overstated and hope for the best).
I’m not saying President Trump is a traitor to his country, although some may see it that way. (Lack of involvement in the Russian bounty situation places more American soldiers’ lives at risk.)
But we need our leader to digest information from various sources, make informed decisions and communicate a coherent strategy to the public.
President Trump appears to fall short of meeting any of these expectations.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
