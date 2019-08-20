So now the Trump administration wants to change the wording on the Statue of Liberty. The actual words welcome “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Now a member of his team says it should say, “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet.”
What’s next? Do we change the Bible’s charge to “Love your neighbor” to “Love your neighbor but only if they look, sound and think like you”?
I’m not sure what has happened to compassion and understanding, but we are sorely in need of both right now. Politicians who only care about themselves divide us by playing to our worst fears. I do not fear families fleeing horrific conditions and seeking a safe haven. I do fear what becomes of us if we stay silent and turn our backs on our fellow humans in their hour of need.
It’s not just about words on a statue. It’s about who we are and what we stand for.
Love or hate? The choice is ours.
Ruby Moffitt
Mebane