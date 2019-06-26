Greensboro Guns and Ammo (copy)
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

I will not get into the gun-control debate. My reason for having guns is for protection.

I’m 73 years old with health problems. I’m half the man I was, but my role in protecting my family hasn’t changed. There’s nothing in my house worth killing for, but if my house were broken into while we are home, I have to assume that we would be hurt or killed.

I’d call 911 if time permitted, but I won’t be hiding in the closet waiting for a response to my call. Everyone has to make their own decision about how to protect their family.

I have chosen the path of no limits. You can choose yours.

David Burke

Greensboro

