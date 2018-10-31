Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spelled out his priorities for the next two years if Republicans maintain control of Congress: Social Security and Medicare reform and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
When McConnell says he wants to “reform” Social Security and Medicare, he means he wants to cut benefits. For him, these programs are entitlements, government handouts that should be cut to save money.
McConnell seems to forget that people pay into these programs during their working years and rely on them in their non-working years. American workers do not consider these programs “entitlements” and do not want them “reformed.”
If McConnell and his Republican colleagues repeal the Affordable Care Act, they will allow insurance companies once again to exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions and to set maximum limits on lifetime and annual coverage costs.
The Republicans will knock dependents over the age of 21 off their parents’ insurance. They will eliminate the right of insured persons to receive annual preventative care. And they will eliminate tax credits for the millions of working Americans who must buy their own health insurance on the open market.
Keep the Republicans in power so they can do this? I think not.
Pete Salassi
Greensboro