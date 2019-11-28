Trump at rally

President Donald Trump waves to supporters after speaking Nov. 8 at his Black Voices for Trump rally in Atlanta.

 The Associated Press

The energy secretary, Rick Perry, says Donald Trump is ordained by God to be president.

Well, monarchs also said that about themselves to justify their right to power.

Maybe Perry forgot that our country fought the American Revolution to rid this nation of a tyrannical monarchy and formed a democratic government with all people being equal.

Yet it seems as if Perry and Trump supporters like the idea of a monarch who is above the law. If, indeed, that is what they prefer as a form of government, look no further. The place for you is called Russia. In fact, Putin as an all-powerful leader is known to kill those who oppose him without consequences — which, come to think of it, is what Trump has said he could do with no consequences.

The time is now for Trump supporters to decide whether it is a democracy or a monarchy they want.

If it is Russia or any other tyrannical regime that you prefer, do not let the door hit you on the way out.

Jose Alvarez

Greensboro

