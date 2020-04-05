To: N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore

From: 500,000 of your fellow N.C. citizens

Please stay 6 feet away from each other, but now would be a great time to call the N.C. Senate and House back into session for one thing: expansion of Medicaid.

Do the right thing for your fellow N.C. citizens.

Robert Cannon

Greensboro

