Do those who think Trump was selected by God really believe that God would choose someone like Donald J. Trump as the president of the United States? God chose Jesus as a messenger, but no one else.
Would God’s messenger talk and act like Mr. Trump? Would he make fun of handicapped people? Would he lead with such anger and disrespect for laws? Would God have immigrants’ children incarcerated in cages? Would God refer to poor, “Third World” countries ass-hole countries? Would God want women grabbed by their genitals? It’s much more likely Trump was chosen by the devil.
Gary Parker
Archdale
please make it stop
Gee, what does God think about people who think it is ok to kill unborn children?
