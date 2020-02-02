Raleigh News & Observer Reporter Colin Campbell quotes State Rep. Chuck McGrady as saying HB 971 privatizing liquor sales in North Carolina is a “complicated” matter. Well, I’m sure it is. But, in my opinion, complicated not by legislative issues but by the logistics of how the powerful merchants associations can funnel money into the Republicans’ reelection coffers without getting found out.
Let me share my 200 words with you. I once lived in a state that owned and controlled its own liquor sales operation. Some of these stores were state-owned, free-standing units and some were leased, but all were clean, neat, well-lit and secure. Further, they were staffed by trained, dedicated and motivated state employees. Regardless of your views on alcohol consumption, they were tangible, productive assets that any state would be proud of. By the way, let us include their contribution to local government treasuries.
Not so today. After privatization, with a few hopeful exceptions, they have become a mix of dingy “convenience stores” staffed by less knowledgeable employees who would just as soon sell beer, wine and potato chips.
Goodness knows where all those profits are going. Certainly not to your local government.
As my nine remaining words expire, VOTE NO.
John Roberts
Reidsville
