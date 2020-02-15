This election in November may be the most important in our history.
In the last few days Republicans have decided to take Social Security and Medicare off the table. However, you can bet it will return if Trump gets re-elected and Republicans regain both Houses of Congress. The only thing that stopped them in the last two years was a Democratic House.
President Trump’s 2020 Budget calls for $1 trillion cuts in Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act over the next decade.
The Congressional Budget Office said the 2017 tax cuts will result in a deficit increase of $1.4 trillion in 10 years. The Joint Committee on Taxation says a boost of only 0.8% over 10 years will leave $1 billion in cuts unpaid for.
If given the chance, the Republicans would cut Social Security and Medicare, claiming to pay for the deficit.
Contrary to the State of the Union, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the job growth in Trump’s first three years was 6.7% while under Obama’s last three years 8.2% and real wages slower under Trump.
Will they fool you again? Our future is in our hands.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.