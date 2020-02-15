Trump slams ex-adviser who defended key impeachment witness (copy)

This election in November may be the most important in our history.

In the last few days Republicans have decided to take Social Security and Medicare off the table. However, you can bet it will return if Trump gets re-elected and Republicans regain both Houses of Congress. The only thing that stopped them in the last two years was a Democratic House.

President Trump’s 2020 Budget calls for $1 trillion cuts in Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act over the next decade.

The Congressional Budget Office said the 2017 tax cuts will result in a deficit increase of $1.4 trillion in 10 years. The Joint Committee on Taxation says a boost of only 0.8% over 10 years will leave $1 billion in cuts unpaid for.

If given the chance, the Republicans would cut Social Security and Medicare, claiming to pay for the deficit.

Contrary to the State of the Union, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the job growth in Trump’s first three years was 6.7% while under Obama’s last three years 8.2% and real wages slower under Trump.

Will they fool you again? Our future is in our hands.

Jim Dye

Pleasant Garden

