Is public accessibility to constituents, even during election campaigns, customary here in our area or not?

Forget town halls — do they even hold constituent office hours or engage much on social media?

Some don’t even respond to written letters (not form letters from causes) once in office.

Yet there are many carefully chosen private events that they do attend.

I address this to both parties. Why vote if officials will not personally connect with constituents as their top priority?

Peter Larson

Greensboro

