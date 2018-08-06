I was initially a bit confused about Facebook’s “uncovering ‘inauthentic’ efforts to sway politics in America.”
After additional reading, observing and application of good, commonsense reasoning, it became perfectly clear.
The clandestine “inauthentic” efforts on Facebook are not only “political” but more an overall assault on our very fabric, the founding principles of America.
I agree with Senate Judiciary Committee member Mark Warner, a Democrat, that this is “an absolute attack on our democracy” — an attempt to fundamentally transform America through social media, the press, etc. But it isn’t the political right that’s attempting to dilute our Judeo-Christian heritage or to convince us to accept other religions and cultures regardless of how radically different from, and destructive to, our civil societal norms, or that “Christian Terrorism began in 1492,” to turn us against each other, all in order to “fundamentally transform” America.
Perhaps I’m wrong, but every indication is that the election meddling by whomever, was or is more beneficial to the left in America. Only time will tell. And hopefully time is running out.
The seemingly endless “investigation” (some would say “inquisition”) into the supposed Trump campaign collusion with the Russians to change the 2016 election outcome will eventually reach a conclusion. Hopefully, in this decade.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro