Beyond UNCG, the intensifying focus on “diversity and equity” at universities is attracting scrutiny. Examples:

  • “Higher Education’s Enemy Within,” by Judge Jose Cabranes, Wall Street Journal, Nov. 8. Cabranes is a former legal adviser to three presidents of Yale. In a cartoon atop his commentary, a university is renamed “Animal University” (as in George Orwell’s “Animal Farm”). A pig on a ladder paints on a giant chalkboard above the entrance the words: “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion.” Crossed-out words below: “Inquiry, Debate, Academic Freedom.” Animals parade around holding signs with social justice slogans.
  • Manhattan Institute fellow Heather Mac Donald’s book, “The Diversity Delusion.” Mac Donald is a graduate of Yale, Cambridge and Stanford Law. For a taste, watch her 38-minute interview with the Hoover Institution’s Peter Robinson (500,000 views).

Part of the problem: an achievement gap that manifests early and widens. At Google Images search for “Fourth Grade NAEP math Results.” This displays National Assessment of Educational Progress advanced-level scores by race 1996 through 2017. Diversity and equity mandates are a costly, divisive attempt to meet emotional needs of mismatched students.

The risks to society and to students are huge, instilling a victim mentality and a victim/oppressor world view.

Tom Shuford

Lenoir

