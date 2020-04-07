The “Tuskegee effect” article (April 6) described important historical events.
To supplement the significance and context of the information, we should note that the African American men with syphilis were “left untreated.” Treatment was available but our white (I am white) predecessors chose not to provide it. Other white people either did not protest this unethical and unconscionable choice, or failed to stop it.
Jahmil Lacey, who is quoted in the article, notes there are many other examples supporting a distrust of the medical system. We whites today fail to treat pain among African Americans as we treat our own pain. Or to prescribe equally effective cardiac treatment, just as two examples. Again, we whites either don’t object or fail to make the appropriate changes in institutions and people to right these wrongs. We do so at great cost to the African American community. We whites also pay a huge price: Anyone who contracts COVID-19 could transmit it to a white person. Anyone requiring hospitalization will incur costs we all will pay. Isn’t it time we white people join with African Americans in changing our often fatally unjust systems of racism?
Claire Morse, Ph.D.
Greensboro
The writer is a retired professor of psychology.
