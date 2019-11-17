The ongoing redistricting process in the N.C. General Assembly, now at the congressional district level, continues to be a farce and a disgrace. By using considerations of candidate incumbency in drawing new maps, the Joint Select Committee is, in fact, continuing the shameful practice of basing the process on the old, partisan-shaped maps that the courts have rejected.
Despite noble-sounding pledges from some legislators that they were working for a non-partisan commission to do the redistricting, nothing has been done in the legislature to make that happen. Instead, after stalling as long as possible, the committee now declares it is up against a deadline and is once again rushing through the process with minimal transparency, with what seems on camera to be input from unseen advisers behind closed doors, hanging on to as much of the old mapping as possible, and with a very short window of opportunity for input from the public.
Legislators in either party who cannot keep their offices following fair and impartial redistricting did not deserve to hold those offices in the first place. They were, and are, nothing but carpetbaggers and party con artists, and deserve to be run out of their districts on rails.
David Hammond
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.