Redistricting North Carolina (copy)

In this 2017 photo, a member of the gallery tries to display her sign while lawmakers convene during a joint select committee meeting on redistricting in Raleigh.

 The Associated Press

The ongoing redistricting process in the N.C. General Assembly, now at the congressional district level, continues to be a farce and a disgrace. By using considerations of candidate incumbency in drawing new maps, the Joint Select Committee is, in fact, continuing the shameful practice of basing the process on the old, partisan-shaped maps that the courts have rejected.

Despite noble-sounding pledges from some legislators that they were working for a non-partisan commission to do the redistricting, nothing has been done in the legislature to make that happen. Instead, after stalling as long as possible, the committee now declares it is up against a deadline and is once again rushing through the process with minimal transparency, with what seems on camera to be input from unseen advisers behind closed doors, hanging on to as much of the old mapping as possible, and with a very short window of opportunity for input from the public.

Legislators in either party who cannot keep their offices following fair and impartial redistricting did not deserve to hold those offices in the first place. They were, and are, nothing but carpetbaggers and party con artists, and deserve to be run out of their districts on rails.

David Hammond

Greensboro

Tags

