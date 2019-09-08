At age 89 I have a number of medical issues that require various medications.
So I have a question regarding Big Pharma’s pricing practices.
There is one particular medication that I was paying more than $95 per prescription for until I was told to use one of those discount prescription cards.
So I went into one pharmacy and was told it would wind up costing me even more.
Then I went to another drug store and they honored the card and I wound up paying just over $20!
Why the ridiculous discrepancy in price and why hasn’t the government cracked down on the price of various medications?
It seems to me many people requiring medications are being ripped off by the pharmaceutical manufacturers who seem to enjoy playing “Guess the Price” with those who can’t afford playing with their very lives to survive these mean-spirited practices. Let the (long overdue) investigations begin!
Herb Stark
Mooresville
