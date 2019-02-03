The article, “Do Guilford schools discipline fairly?” (Jan. 29) does not address the question it asks. To show that discipline is being done unfairly you would have to show that an individual from Group A and an individual from Group B, who commit the same offense, do not receive the same discipline.
The article does not do this.
To say that a higher percentage of Group A receives a particular type of discipline than Group B says nothing about the number or type of offenses committed by members of either group.
Unless you can show different disciplines for the same offense by members of each group, you have no basis for saying that members of one group are being disciplined unfairly.
Ronald McIrvin
Greensboro