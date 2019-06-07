Today I called the offices of Congressmen Ted Budd and Mark Walker with a question: “Has the congressman read the Mueller report and if so what is the congressman’s position on the 10 instances citing obstruction of justice?”
The answer given from both offices was, “I don’t know if he has read it or what his position is.”
We pay our congressional delegation to do the work and oversight required to reach conclusions regarding criminal behavior in the executive office.
The report is required reading for every American, most especially those we put in office to protect the rule of law, the Constitution and our democracy.
Eleanor Herndon
Greensboro