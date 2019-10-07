Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (copy)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on July 16.

 Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

If the charges of anti-Semitism made by U.S. Rep. George Holding are valid, censoring the Middle East studies program run by UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke seems appropriate to us.

Betsy DeVos, secretary of education, is wrong on many other issues, including her siding with student loan predators, as you state in your Oct. 3 editorial.

But if her department attempts to stop anti-Semitism, don’t mix that good move with other misdeeds.

Richard J. Rosen and Judith R. Hyman

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Load comments