If the charges of anti-Semitism made by U.S. Rep. George Holding are valid, censoring the Middle East studies program run by UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke seems appropriate to us.
Betsy DeVos, secretary of education, is wrong on many other issues, including her siding with student loan predators, as you state in your Oct. 3 editorial.
But if her department attempts to stop anti-Semitism, don’t mix that good move with other misdeeds.
Richard J. Rosen and Judith R. Hyman
Greensboro
