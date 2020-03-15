Tuesday’s City Council meeting will decide whether a developer will get his wish to rezone properties on Lawndale Drive and Lake Jeanette Road to commercial from 90% residential. The Zoning board unanimously rejected their application the month before. The majority of the council approved the developer’s bid for a continuance. Some commented that it was very unusual for the developer to ask for a continuance, but granted it anyway. We, the neighborhood, were told by one council member to compromise with the developer. We’ve reached out to their attorney several times since the council meeting and have essentially been sandbagged.
It isn’t surprising that the council granted the continuance. They are buying time for the developer to let things cool off so they may distance themselves from the fact that the Zoning Board unanimously rejected this application. It boggles the mind that a zoning board that they have appointed may have its decision dismissed out of hand. I’d understand if it were a split decision, but unanimous is unanimous. There is nowhere for the council to hide or for them talk away that fact.
Bill McBee
Greensboro
