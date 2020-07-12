As a Dutchman, I have no dog in this country’s continuing Civil War discourse. That said, and as a history instructor, I find the pulling down of Confederate statues around the country as a useless and pointless endeavor. Even more disgusting is the destruction of the statue at the Green Hill Cemetery which honors the remains of unknown Confederate soldiers.
If you were to visit the Allied graveyard at Normandy, France, there is a section of graves which hold the remains of German soldiers — I doubt if any of those graves are desecrated. To those who committed this act I say you are childish cowards and are playing into the hands of those who prefer division and hate to honor and respect.
Obbe Haverkamp
Greensboro
