Democrats insist that health care is a basic human right. If so, why are they insistent on taking care away from more than 180 million Americans who receive coverage through their employers?
Nearly 43% of people who live in this area are on employer-provided health care plans — Democrats’ health care plans would be economically devastating to our economy. Their warm embrace of a big-government, socialist hijacking of health care will prove costly at the ballot box in 2020.
President Trump has expanded access to quality, affordable health care choices. He has implemented policies that have lowered drug prices and eliminated the harmful Obamacare individual mandate penalty. President Trump is also keeping America’s commitment to our veterans who have already paid great sacrifices by ensuring they receive the quality health care they deserve after the Obama administration let conditions at VA hospitals deteriorate.
I’m proud to be a member of the official Women for Trump coalition and will fight spread the message of President Trump’s accomplishments, because the stakes are too high. If a Democrat wins the White House in 2020, we’d lose our choice of coverage and wait longer for worse care. We can’t afford socialism. We must work to Keep America Great!
Dena Barnes
Summerfield
This letter falsely assumes that universal healthcare would completely eliminate employee provided coverage. In fact there are many variations of these plans throughout the world, most of which supplement what can be bought privately or employer plans. What they all have in common is that every citizen is guaranteed health coverage, and that is where we need to go. And oh, has Trump really lowered drug prices? I haven't seen that yet.
