Fifty years of Democrats controlling black inner-city neighborhoods is now threatened. Trading the crumbs of welfare and school lunches for the votes which formed the Democrats’ most reliable base, while changing nothing for two generations, is now exposed. The tables are turning.
Because Democrats have lost much of their working-class white support, black Americans are in the driver’s seat.
Now, without more than 90%-plus of the black vote, Democrats can’t win in some states.
Clearly Democrats hate being beholden to black control and there was clear evidence of their realization that blacks are flipping the script from dependency to control on display at the State Of The Union speech.
Instead of celebratory applause, Democrats sat silent to President Trump’s announcement of record-low black poverty and unemployment. There was little response from them on Trump’s investment in traditionally black colleges — tepid response to a black veteran and former drug addict who is now employed through opportunity zones and a black fourth-grader receiving a school-choice scholarship.
Clearly, Democrats fear that these education and employment opportunities will gain momentum and threaten their solid inner-city, dependent base.
William Warner
High Point
