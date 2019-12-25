McConnell not ruling out witnesses in impeachment trial (copy)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters on the morning after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol on Dec. 18.

The Democrats couldn’t believe the 2016 election. Had to be something wrong.

Aha! Russian collusion. The two-year Mueller investigation finds no conclusive evidence.

Can’t believe the rip-roaring economy. Got to be something wrong.

Aha! Businesses are getting rich. Guess what? They ain’t welfare agencies. Fat geese lay more golden eggs.

Can’t believe President Trump is getting tough on Iran, North Korea, China and Russia. Got to be something wrong.

Aha! Trump kisses up to Putin on camera — as in “keep your enemies closer,” a classic Trump tactic.

Can’t believe Europe is now actually paying more for its own NATO defense.

Can’t believe the wall is being built.

And now they can’t believe a Democratically controlled impeachment is failing. Polls are moving against impeachment. Got to be something wrong.

Aha! The Republican Senate won’t help them make the case. The Senate’s job is to be a jury, not a prosecutor.

In all this the only things wrong are the Democrats’ belief that the mainstream media will daily make their case for them, and that America is buying it, as well as their inability to come up with policies America will support — versus a leader who can actually lead and not just tell us every day what’s wrong.

William Warner

High Point

