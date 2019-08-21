I agree with Roxanne Griffin (letter, Aug. 15) that Democrats love their country. They really care about the nation economically, socially and environmentally. One should not, however, mistake good intentions with the effects of the Democrats’ policies.
The Democrat-inspired “War on Poverty” started in 1964. We have spent trillions on it. Yet 12% of the population lives in poverty. An unintended consequence of this “caring” program, as Walter Williams noted (Aug. 14) and Thomas Sowell in 2004, is that the black family, which had survived centuries of slavery and discrimination, began rapidly disintegrating as the liberal welfare state subsidized unwed pregnancy and changed welfare from an emergency rescue to a way of life. These black gentlemen totally rebut Darlene Lindsay’s myth (letter, Aug. 16) that black families were separated by slaveholders leading directly to today’s “fatherless-home industry.”
Democratic progressive demagoguery like that of the “squad” promises an idyllic future that solves all problems: If only the rich weren’t screwing us, we’d all live happy lives! It feeds on myth (inaccurate narratives about the past) and utopia (fantasy about the future) that leads to ugly jealousy. Government policies and programs should promote the general welfare, not provide it. Since consequences matter, how much you “care” is irrelevant.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro