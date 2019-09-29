Arthur Staudinger’s erroneous letter (“But what have Dems done for us lately?” Sept. 26, ) stated: “Democrats have done nothing of note for 50 years.”
Clinton averaged economic growth of 4% a year and inherited a $290 billion deficit, turning it into a $237 billion surplus, balancing the budget.
Obama inherited the 2008 Great Recession due to Republican weak oversight of housing markets and bank regulations; turned it around through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act; achieved the Affordable Care Act, benefiting millions; eliminated Osama bin Laden (2011); achieved the Iranian nuclear peace agreement; improved fuel-efficiency standards; and won the Nobel Peace Prize (2009) by strengthening international diplomacy.
By contrast, Nixon gave us Watergate and Bush erroneously invaded Iraq (false WMDs), and led the charge to poor bank regulations, leading to the Great Recession.
Trump has alienated our allies; emboldened autocrats; fueled trade wars through hurtful tariffs; has given us tax reform that only benefits 1% of Americans; has a revolving door of acting Cabinet members; is vitriolic against opponents; is vague in his promises and adulterous in three marriages; has negatively polarized America; and has saddled us with a $21 trillion debt.
Trump will most likely be remembered as the “Do-Nothing-Right” president, with the slogan MAW: “Make America Worse.”
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
