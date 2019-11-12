We all understand our paper has a strong left tilt and us Republicans have no choice as there is not an alternative paper available. I give you credit for allowing some opposing views but I am insulted by the cartoon stating “In memory of Republican integrity” (Nov. 9). Any person of sane mind would realize integrity and politics do not mix well. What about the Democrats’ integrity? Adam Schiff — he of extremely low integrity — swore he had indisputable evidence that Trump colluded with Russia and now he heads the impeachment drive.
This is a loser for Democrats, but, more importantly, a loser for our great country. If the Democrats could nominate a centrist to run against Trump they would have a chance to win the presidency. I do not think enough left-wing extremists, and folks under 30 who want everything for free, will do it. Please run this letter if you want to show what a commonsense Republican thinks.
Rick Debenham
Jamestown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.