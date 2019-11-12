Diplomat had 'clear understanding' of Ukraine quid pro quo (copy)

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, walks to a secure area at the Capitol to interview a witness in the House impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his political rivals on Nov. 6.

 J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

We all understand our paper has a strong left tilt and us Republicans have no choice as there is not an alternative paper available. I give you credit for allowing some opposing views but I am insulted by the cartoon stating “In memory of Republican integrity” (Nov. 9). Any person of sane mind would realize integrity and politics do not mix well. What about the Democrats’ integrity? Adam Schiff — he of extremely low integrity — swore he had indisputable evidence that Trump colluded with Russia and now he heads the impeachment drive.

This is a loser for Democrats, but, more importantly, a loser for our great country. If the Democrats could nominate a centrist to run against Trump they would have a chance to win the presidency. I do not think enough left-wing extremists, and folks under 30 who want everything for free, will do it. Please run this letter if you want to show what a commonsense Republican thinks.

Rick Debenham

Jamestown

