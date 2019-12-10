Having come up empty-handed with the Mueller report and the “impeachment inquiry” led by the clown Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Jerry Nadler, his left-wing, Trump-hating “law professors” and their media allies are now trying to convince the public that presidents may be impeached for what they were thinking at the time their non-criminal acts were not committed.
Consider this from the House Judiciary Committee’s Report released Dec. 7: “The question is not whether the president’s conduct could have resulted from permissible motives. It is whether the president’s real reasons, the ones in his mind at the time, were legitimate.”
And here I thought Orwell’s “1984” was a work of fiction. Welcome to the Animal Farm.
It’s starting to look as if the Democrats are worried about what John Durham found in Italy and are scrambling to come up with a way to short-circuit the report.
John Parson
Stokesdale
