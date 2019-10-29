Trump lynching claim renews pain for kin of actual victims (copy) (copy) (copy)

At least two times in recent days you have had articles about how offensive it was for President Trump to use the term “lynching” when describing the impeachment hearings by the Democrats. It was described as immoral, insensitive, disgraceful, worse than anything else President Trump has done. People whose relatives were killed in racist lynchings were interviewed to get their views on what President Trump had said. So I wonder if these same people were asked what they thought of some other statements.

Two congressmen called the impeachment quest a “lynching.” One prominent politician accused them of “running a lynch mob.” Another said, “This feels today like we’re taking a step down the road to becoming a political lynch mob. Find the rope, find the tree, and ask a bunch of questions later.”

No, these “other” statements were not mentioned because they were all used by Democrats to describe the impeachment of President Clinton!

Another one was then-Sen. Joe Biden calling the impeachment proceedings a “partisan lynching.” A few days ago, Biden called President Trump’s comments “abhorrent.” When asked why it was OK then, but not now, Biden said the circumstances were different. Meaning it was OK for Democrats to say it then, but not appropriate for the president to say it now. It looks as if the mainstream media have the exact same double-standard.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

