The Democrats should seriously consider refusing to participate in presidential debates against Donald Trump in 2020.
Even in more normal times, these debates are little more than attempts to evoke gaffes and deliver zingers.
And Trump’s inability to tell the truth, combined with his zombies’ inability to believe truth, makes him unworthy to participate in this once-great political institution.
Town halls and news conferences will tell us what we need to know.
Bob Lamar
Greensboro
