Washington plunges into Trump impeachment investigation (copy)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., reads a statement announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill  on Sept. 24.

 Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Here they go again. The Democratic Party and the Democratic media are out to catch Trump again — sort of like Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner.

But the humor is not wasted on those who love this country. The Democratic Party has nothing else to talk about that Americans would vote for.

They are no longer the party of JFK or Roosevelt. They are the party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which wants to ban cars and planes and give out universal income. She and other prominent Democrats actually think that socialism works. It’s a political platform that only the extreme left will embrace.

Therefore, they have to revive another campaign to destroy Trump again with no evidence so they don’t have to run against him. Congressman Al Green actually said that Democrats can’t beat Trump so they have to impeach him. Been there done that. Bring it on Wile E.

Thom Rock

Browns Summit

