Here they go again. The Democratic Party and the Democratic media are out to catch Trump again — sort of like Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner.
But the humor is not wasted on those who love this country. The Democratic Party has nothing else to talk about that Americans would vote for.
They are no longer the party of JFK or Roosevelt. They are the party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which wants to ban cars and planes and give out universal income. She and other prominent Democrats actually think that socialism works. It’s a political platform that only the extreme left will embrace.
Therefore, they have to revive another campaign to destroy Trump again with no evidence so they don’t have to run against him. Congressman Al Green actually said that Democrats can’t beat Trump so they have to impeach him. Been there done that. Bring it on Wile E.
Thom Rock
Browns Summit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.