The female law professor from Stanford (Pamela Karlan), who supposedly was a constitutional expert witness on impeachment at the House committee hearing, exposed such an obvious hatred for President Trump — including making Barron Trump the punch line of a joke — that every word of her testimony is suspect.
Herein lies the reason Democrats and the media will lose on impeachment and the election and everything else.
Hatred for Trump makes them abandon reason and to overreach and pile on, destroying their credibility and making even legitimate claims suspect.
Consider an exaggerated summary of a transcript, closed-door hearings, barred exculpatory witnesses, charges of intimidation of witnesses and obstruction of Congress and the rarely used emoluments clause.
In a state of deluded hatred, they think all of this will strengthen their hand, but it actually exposes the process as a partisan sham which reasonable people will tune out like a game that starts 21-0 with crooked officials.
They then expect the media will report the score like a real game, and America will be persuaded.
A fair, two-sided process that doesn’t include Schiff’s deceptions and abuse of power, just like the charges aimed at Trump, would certainly persuade more Americans — maybe even me. Sadly, no chance of that.
William Warner
High Point
