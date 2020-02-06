Pelosi shreds Trump's speech. Right there on the podium. (copy) (copy)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress Tuesday.

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Now the Democrats and their compliant media allies must reap the results of what they have sown. What might have been received as reasonable and truthful impeachment arguments are now being regarded by Republican senators and President Trump supporters as the culmination of a three-year campaign to destroy Trump.

From day one the media dutifully reported all of the Democrats’ negative hyperbole, mischaracterizations, out-of-context quotes, unsourced reports and Russian-asset conspiracy theories. In all these Chicken Little, sky-is-falling, boy-crying-wolf pronouncements, Adam Schiff was the front man. To have the extremely partisan, truth-challenged Schiff lead the Democrats’ impeachment effort almost guaranteed a declaration of a “witch hunt,” no matter how valid his arguments might be.

Three years of outrageous, exaggerated, over-the-top attacks on Trump by the Democrats and the media have essentially made all impeachment charges seem minimal and politically motivated.

All they can do now is double down with dire warnings of the destruction of democracy and the Constitution. How much lower can their credibility fall? Media actually could regain some credibility if they would just admit their bias: They hate Trump.

William Warner

High Point

