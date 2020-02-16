It looks as if Speaker Pelosi’s unending prayers have worked wonders for President Trump.
He has emerged from the Democrats’ manufactured articles of impeachment with stunning numbers on the economy, foreign relations and border security.
Indeed, he is enjoying job approval numbers few presidents have at this stage of their first term.
Thank you, Madame Speaker.
John Parson
Stokesdale
