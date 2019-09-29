In response to a recent letter by Arthur Staudinger (Sept. 26): You try to deceive when you claim Democrats have done nothing in the last half-century. During the last 60 years we have had five Democrats as presidents: John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Under Kennedy, we went to the moon. How’s that for a starter?
Kennedy established the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps. LBJ is most remembered for the Civil Rights Act, Head Start, Medicare and Medicaid. Carter established FEMA, and negotiated the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.
Clinton got welfare reform passed, got family and medical leave established, and established the national voter registration law. Obama, in addition to the Affordable Care Act, negotiated a nuclear arms reduction with Russia.
Democrats have worked constantly to protect people from pollution, racial discrimination and barriers for the handicapped. They are champions of public education. They lead in fighting poverty and protecting working men and women.
They lead the fight to stop violence. Theirs is the party trying to save our planet from global warming. Democrats have done more to improve the lives of people than any political force in human history. Go read your history, man.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.