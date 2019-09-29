Bill Clinton (copy)

Bill Clinton campaigning for the White House in Greensboro in 1992.

 David Rolfe/BH Media

In response to a recent letter by Arthur Staudinger (Sept. 26): You try to deceive when you claim Democrats have done nothing in the last half-century. During the last 60 years we have had five Democrats as presidents: John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Under Kennedy, we went to the moon. How’s that for a starter?

Kennedy established the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps. LBJ is most remembered for the Civil Rights Act, Head Start, Medicare and Medicaid. Carter established FEMA, and negotiated the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.

Clinton got welfare reform passed, got family and medical leave established, and established the national voter registration law. Obama, in addition to the Affordable Care Act, negotiated a nuclear arms reduction with Russia.

Democrats have worked constantly to protect people from pollution, racial discrimination and barriers for the handicapped. They are champions of public education. They lead in fighting poverty and protecting working men and women.

They lead the fight to stop violence. Theirs is the party trying to save our planet from global warming. Democrats have done more to improve the lives of people than any political force in human history. Go read your history, man.

James Bennett

Greensboro

