William Warner (letter, “#MeToo crowd, Dems go silent on Joe Biden,” April 30) and others who accuse Democrats of hypocrisy regarding sexual harassment and assault should review the facts.

The record shows that Democratic politicians have been public in their denunciation of all sexual misconduct, including that of Democrats such as U.S. Sen. Al Franken, U.S. Rep. John Conyers and New York state’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman.

I served as an advocate in the field of sexual assault, working closely with police. We treated all accusations of sexual assault equally, ensuring each was investigated thoroughly and without prejudice. What we all knew was that, while 99% of accusations are true, some are false.

Tara Reade must be heard and her accusation investigated thoroughly, without prejudice, and without jumping to conclusions.

The New York Times is conducting investigations of this matter. Since that newspaper investigated and broke the story that led to the #MeToo movement, they will do it thoroughly.

After all, Joe Biden’s guilt would be as important a story as Tara Reade’s possible lie.

I suggest that Democrats are waiting for the truth before they make public pronouncements. I suggest that we all do the same.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

