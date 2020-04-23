Rahm Emanuel, a prominent liberal Democrat liberal, recently repeated his “never let a crisis go to waste” mantra to promote exploiting the devastating coronavirus pandemic (after first exploiting the destructive financial crisis of 2008). Nancy Pelosi has grabbed the mantel, using the pandemic to achieve some progressive dreams.
These “crucial” relief programs include: widespread vote-by-mail, elimination of voter ID, solar and wind tech credits, state pension bailouts, union strengthening, eliminating post office debt, funding the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts, intrusive corporate diversity reporting burdens and requirements, carbon emission regulations, Obamaphones, newspaper relief, student debt forgiveness, a $15 minimum wage, stimulus payments to some undocumented immigrants and government-controlled guaranteed income. Wow.
Liberals are trying fervently to somehow link the pandemic to climate change. They gleefully report Trump’s economy is falling while capitalism, entrepreneurs and free enterprise are choked. Criminals are freed. Church services are canceled. Personal freedom is extinguished. Freedom of speech is muzzled. Freedom of association and gun rights are restricted. That pesky Bill of Rights is quickly fading away.
Looks like a cut-and-paste of the Democratic platform.
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.