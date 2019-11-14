I am not a fan of President Trump, but when I see the other offerings for president it makes me sad. Is that the best we can find on the Democratic side?

During the past three years what I see is a smokescreen on their side to obscure the accomplishments made by President Trump. They objected to his proposed budgets, wouldn’t finance his immigration plans, obstructed ICE at every move, and were critical of everything he proposed on taxes. All under the logo of “doing the people’s work.”

It looks as if they are trying to cover their lack of support for the people they represent. They strike me as the party of NO. In a country of 310 million people, we deserve a better choice.

Frank Cunningham

Greensboro

