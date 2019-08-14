I find I must take exception to Diane Parnell’s opinion (letter, Aug. 9) that the Democratic Party has no love for America. Quite the contrary, Democrats are concerned with the well-being of our nation, economically, socially and environmentally. While we respect the office of the president, we object to the use of that bully pulpit to instill division in the melting pot, whether due to racism or simply for partisan gain.
Rhetoric is a powerful tool, which Parnell is all too aware of, and employs in her letter. Democrats are not for abortion; they are for a means to eliminate the need for such, while leaving decisions for medical necessity between women, their doctors and a higher power.
With regard to immigration, we recognize the difference between those who come here seeking opportunity and those who beg asylum from adverse conditions U.S. policy has played a part in creating.
We also recognize that today’s problems stem partly from lack of political will from both parties to reform broken immigration policy, for fear of losing votes.
We Democrats love this country and want it to live up to its promise of a “more perfect union,” because therein lies our success.
Roxanne Griffin
Madison