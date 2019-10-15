Two groups of stalwart Democratic Trump haters should be careful what they wish for.
African Americans and middle-class, suburban “highly educated” white women have much to lose if Democrats have their way. African Americans, through decades of resolve, hard work and defeating all obstacles, have emerged into the mainstream American economy. A collapsing socialist economy, driving companies and jobs out of America, would quickly dry up all the additional opportunities the Trump economy has created. Open borders and the resultant influx of noncitizens would overtax social programs and services many African Americans still rely on.
Middle-class white women, feeling guilty over their relatively comfortable “white-privileged” lives, had better stop feeling guilty and start thinking about midcareer unemployment with the economy in decline and all future hiring based on diversity. Their “privileged” children would also face diversity over qualification in applying for college or jobs. Higher taxes would reduce their retirement nest eggs and Medicare for all would dilute the benefits they paid for and give them away to those who haven’t.
A stable genius understands that an expanding economy means more for everyone and that socialism will mean less.
William Warner
High Point
