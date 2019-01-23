My suggestion to end the government shutdown: The Democrats “cave in” to Trump and give him his wall.
They explain to the American public how much this useless wall, that was, in Trump’s words, supposed to be paid for by Mexico, will cost them.
But it is a sacrifice that Trump and the Republicans forced upon them to restore the government to the American people and paychecks to 800,000 people.
In 2020, they will need to reiterate that it was Trump and the Republican Senate who backed him, who shut down the government, and how they, the Democrats, restored it.
The Democratic Party can then claim that they represent the American people while the Republicans are more concerned with supporting the party and its leader, Donald Trump.
Lose the battle, win the war.
Dan Flak
Greensboro