If Democrats are serious about stopping Trump from being reelected they need to get serious about finding a candidate who can bring the moderate Republican voters who went for Trump in 2016, but don’t like his vulgarity, his pettiness and his lies.

These voters will not vote for a “Democratic-Socialist” candidate though. A vote for Sanders is a vote for Trump.

A vote for Warren is a vote for Trump. A vote for Buttigieg is vote for 00 on the roulette wheel. A vote for Biden is a vote for 2004.

That pretty much leaves Sen. Kobuchar as the best choice. She has a track record of winning the support of moderate Republican and moderate Democratic voters, which is exactly what can win in 2020.

If she could find a female running mate (Kamala Harris perhaps?) her ticket would be unbeatable.

Please consider casting an effective vote on Super Tuesday for Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Kent Boyles

Greensboro

