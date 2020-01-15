Regarding John Parson’s letter on Jan. 14 (“U.S. kills terrorist, Democrats complain”): Parson is peddling the same falsehoods that Trump, et al., have spread about Democrats. The death of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani was not regrettable, but the abuse of power used to execute him — thus potentially inflaming a situation that led to increased violence on dubious grounds — was.

All you have to do is look at how Trump, et al., are falling over themselves to explain their actions and at the same time not sharing the facts that would substantiate those actions. The intent more likely was to try to make Trump look big and bad to hawks as well as divert attention from his impeachment nightmare.

I encourage Mr. Parson to cease criticizing the Democrats for their upholding the Constitution and for trying to avert Trump getting the United States into a war like George W. Bush did with Iraq.

Jose Alvarez

Greensboro

