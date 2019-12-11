While “interviewing” Corey Lewandowsky, a committee Democrat, Sheila Jackson, remarked, “This is a House Judiciary (Committee) — not a House party.”
Their actions confirm they are certainly not a true Judiciary Committee but a political hit squad — a joke. Even Robert Mueller’s “Apple Dumpling Gang” took just under two years to find nothing.
The Democratic House membership can’t even recognize nothing.
They are in a never-ending loop, but still think they are going somewhere.
Proper constitutional oversight is beyond their reach. They don’t know what it is, nor do they wish to perform it.
Whoever is pulling their strings is doing them no favors. They appear arrogant, dim-witted, drowning in their self-perceived importance, and totally incompetent.
Then the process bounced between House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, where more nothing was delivered but represented again as the sky falling. Impeach, impeach!
The process was corrupt. Witnesses were exposed to a circus as the world watched.
Democrats have lost their minds, blinded by hatred and fear.
When Trump is reelected in 2020, I wonder what the new “insurance policy” will be.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
