I continue to read editorials and columnists who criticize Louis DeJoy. I worked for him for a few years when his company was much smaller than it later became, and an ordinary guy like me could work directly for Louis.
I have a few stories showing how generous and thoughtful he is. As for qualifications, he built a large logistics company that does work very similar to, and even including, what the Postal Service does. And I never saw anyone work so hard.
Unless new evidence turns up, I believe the criticism arises solely because he supports the Republican Party and you in the public press hate it.
You seem never to criticize any Democrats.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
