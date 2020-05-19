Regarding your May 11 editorial, “USPS forever”: The problems at the U.S. Postal Service have little to do with the pandemic. Despite that, the Postal Service received $10 billion in additional borrowing authority in the March 27 stimulus measure. On May 8, the USPS said it “expects that it will have sufficient liquidity to continue operating through at least May 2021.” It does not need another bailout but rather to work with Congress over the next year to restructure operations and implement a new business model. In fact, the Government Accountability Office, Congress’ independent auditor, stressed this in a study it issued, also on May 8.
Louis DeJoy’s highly regarded business acumen will provide a jolt of fresh thinking and energy to the Postal Service, as it recovers and thrives. He has served the Postal Service as a contractor and built a business that created 9,000 jobs despite strong competition. Yes, he gives to political causes, but he is also a widely respected philanthropist. We should all welcome and encourage him as the next postmaster general.
Paul Steidler
Arlington
The writer is a senior fellow at the Lexington Institute, a public policy think tank in Arlington, Va.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.