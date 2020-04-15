Bike Delivery (copy) (copy)

Cris Schamp delivers groceries to Izzy Hayes for Deep Roots Market on April 3.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

I love the News & Record and am a lifelong subscriber.

But sometimes I do wonder whether your own staff reads your paper.

On April 11, a front-page article focused on the week-long wait to get groceries from most stores.

Mention was made not only of the large stores such as Lowes and Harris Teeter, but also of Aldi, Fresh Market and Sprouts.

You have published at least two recent articles about the new free next-day curbside pickup and delivery service at Deep Roots. Why not mention it again in this article with all the others, especially since they provide next-day service instead of the weeklong wait of some of the others?

Not only is Deep Roots now providing this wonderful free service to our community, but they offer some of the cleanest and healthiest food in town.

Please don’t forget about Deep Roots when writing about grocery and food service in Greensboro.

As a thriving co-op it is a treasure in our community.

Most communities can’t support a food co-op, but Deep Roots has been in Greensboro for an amazing 44 years — always providing locally grown, clean, organic food at reasonable prices.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

