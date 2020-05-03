There are many reasons why now is the time to separate medical insurance from employment, but here is an important one. With record high unemployment some furloughed workers will inevitably find themselves permanently let go from their jobs. A recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine estimated that, by June 30, at least 7.3 million U.S. citizens will lose their health insurance.
People who lose an employer’s health insurance plan will find that it is much more costly to buy equivalent coverage individually, particularly if they have a spouse and family. Even if they are lucky enough to have savings to cover this cost for awhile, it will be rapidly depleted. In a state that has not expanded Medicaid, they will have to be very poor indeed before receiving any assistance. At a time when entrepreneurship should be encouraged, their spouses may be losing their businesses due to the added need to pay medical costs in addition to their other obligations.
The authors of the aforementioned study recommend that the federal government authorize Medicare coverage for anyone eligible for unemployment benefits, and eventually implement universal Medicare for all.
Wayne Hale, M.D.
Greensboro
