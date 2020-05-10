I have a question for our Esteemed Fearless Leader:
People who had their stimulus money direct deposited are also receiving letters from you. It causes me to wonder why you are so opposed to voting by mail in these trying times while also flatly stating that you would veto any stimulus money for the United States Postal Service.
So, it is OK to send out a propaganda letter at taxpayer expense via the post office, but not OK to help it during this time of economic crisis?
If the post office is as inept as you think, Fearless Leader, why didn’t you use UPS or FedEx to send your letters?
By the way, the “thank-you” for the stimulus checks goes to the Democrats and Steven Mnuchin, not you, Fearless Leader.
Maybe that postage could have been better spent on PPEs or COVID-19 testing instead of stroking your ego. Just a thought.
Jim Rientjes
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.