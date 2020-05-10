Trump visits mask factory in Arizona as coronavirus spreads (copy)

President Donald Trump talks with members of the traveling press before departing Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Tuesday.

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press

I have a question for our Esteemed Fearless Leader:

People who had their stimulus money direct deposited are also receiving letters from you. It causes me to wonder why you are so opposed to voting by mail in these trying times while also flatly stating that you would veto any stimulus money for the United States Postal Service.

So, it is OK to send out a propaganda letter at taxpayer expense via the post office, but not OK to help it during this time of economic crisis?

If the post office is as inept as you think, Fearless Leader, why didn’t you use UPS or FedEx to send your letters?

By the way, the “thank-you” for the stimulus checks goes to the Democrats and Steven Mnuchin, not you, Fearless Leader.

Maybe that postage could have been better spent on PPEs or COVID-19 testing instead of stroking your ego. Just a thought.

Jim Rientjes

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments