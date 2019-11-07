Judge fines Trump $2 million for misusing charity foundation (copy)

A citizen sees a robbery and calls 911.

Should the criminal’s defense be that the crime is the whistleblower’s fault for making the call?

In 2015 Donald Trump’s campaign met with Russians more than 100 times in an attempt to get dirt on a political opponent and influence our election. Republicans denied the charge.

If that occurred, they argued , it would be illegal and un-American.

President Trump first claimed the meetings never happened, and then he admitted they did happen, but were not related to the dirt.

Finally he admitted they did happen, but it was the CIA, FBI and media’s fault for exposing the crime.

Gullible Americans, brainwashed by right-wing media, believed him.

Recently, Trump held up military aid to our ally while attempting to obtain dirt on a political opponent to influence our 2020 election.

First, Trump claimed the call never happened, then he admitted it did happen, but it wasn’t related to the dirt.

Finally his chief of staff admitted it did happen, but was not illegal because he released the aid.

See a pattern? It’s time to deal with the criminal behavior and stop blaming the whistleblowers.

Brad Schamp

Archdale

