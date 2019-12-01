You recently published a letter (Nov. 26) in which an angry Republican railed that Democrats are assaulting “rugged individualism,” common sense and white men, among other things.
Let me share how I feel. I’m looking forward to the day when I never have to look at Trump’s stony, imperious face again.
When I don’t have to read about his daily flood of hateful tweets.
When I don’t have to try to process the latest in an endless string of scandals and behaviors that undermine our welfare and standing in the world.
When I don’t have to watch him pontificating to his base of chanting flatterers at one of those ego-stoking pep rallies.
When I don’t have to live under a poisonous far-right ideology that “succeeds” by pitting Americans against one another.
When people are appointed to high positions in government because of their competence and qualifications, not their blind loyalty to a craven tyrant.
When the party that has gone so far off the rails for Trump is righted and restored to semi-sanity, though it would require every crane in New York City to recover the rusted wreck of the Republican Party from its dark ravine of venality, madness and lies.
Parke Puterbaugh
Greensboro
Oh please. It is Democrats who feel half the nation is a basket of deplorables, and anyone who disagrees with them is racist, homophobic or a bigot.
